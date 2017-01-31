Linea
Sketch. Simply.
A detailed sketch by Dave Brasgalla
Why Linea?
Sometimes you can do more with less. Modern drawing apps are powerful, but they can overload you with choices. Hundreds of settings, millions of colors, and infinite layers all lead to complex interfaces that make simple sketches time consuming and frustrating.
Linea takes a different approach. It gives you the right balance of power and control to sketch effortlessly. The focus stays where it belongs: on your creations, not the tools. Controls stay "at the fringes" until needed, but still provide the flexibility to change as needed.
A sketchbook isn't complicated, so why is your iPad?
Features
Picking colors has never been simpler. You can choose from a wide range of pre-defined colors, or customize colors with a single tap. Linea automatically generates tints and shades with controls that are simple to understand.
Every control in Linea is designed to stay out of your way. Many drawing apps overload you with settings, popovers, and other widgets. Linea's elegant interface puts the focus where it belongs – on your ideas.
Linea provides a simplified set of layers. A total of five layers, which can easily be rearranged, merged, and adjusted, gives you plenty of flexibility for your projects. It’s a supercharged sketchbook.
Grids and templates bring your ideas and concepts to life. Whether it's showing traditional grids, 3D isometric lines, storyboards, or templates for iOS screens / icons, Linea helps guide your work. You can also customize the paper used as a background.
Sketches are a starting point. Export your work as a layered Photoshop document, transparent PNG, or JPEG file. With support for iOS sharing, it's easy to get your drawings into Slack, Dropbox, and other services. And if some of your sketches are duds, Linea's cropping feature can pick out the best parts.
Have you ever used your finger to erase a whiteboard? Linea includes a traditional eraser tool, but its revolutionary Touch Eraser lets you quickly fix mistakes without switching tools. Just wipe the screen with a finger – and the best part is your hand stays clean!
The first sketch app designed for Apple Pencil
Linea was designed from the ground up for this revolutionary input device. And if a Pencil isn't available, the app still works great with your finger.
Linea Tools
All the tools you'd expect.
- Technical
Pencil
- Classic
Pencil
- Felt
Tip Pen
- Wide Tip
Marker
- Eraser
Brush Size
Preset, pressure sensitive brush sizes for quick creation.
Blend Modes
Additive & non-additive pigments for sketching and shading.
Testimonials
Jennifer Bishop
“Linea is minimalistic in the best way, as the focus is the canvas and not a screen full of tools that I may never use ... it has been the perfect drawing app for an artist like myself that is used to a traditional medium but who is transitioning into digital art.”
Jennifer Bishop — Rainy Day Doodle
Kyle T Webster
“Linea is a no-fuss, instantly enjoyable sketching experience with just enough features. It’s clean, fast, and ready for action.”
Gus Mueller
“Linea has been my go-to app for sketching out ideas and solving visual programming problems since the day I started using it. It’s now an indispensable tool for my work.”
Gus Mueller — Flying Meat, maker of Acorn
David Lanham
“Linea is simple enough to get your thoughts down without getting in the way and also able to allow for refinement through layers and editing. The included grids are perfect for exploring interface or icon ideas that will be ready to translate to final renders.”
Savannah Glitschka
“Simple and straightforward, allowing me to focus on my drawing instead of the app.”
John Siracusa
“A nice, simple sketching app. First one I've used where everything worked as I expected the first time.”
Eric Merced
“I really dig its simplicity and the out of the way UI. Great job!”
“It's my new favorite sketching app!”
“The color swatch in Linea is fantastic...It fits a spectrum of color options into a very compact space.”
“The best possible sketching experience whether you are drawing, prototyping an app interface, storyboarding, taking notes, or something else.”
“Linea is approachable for all – and will quite likely prove to be useful and enjoyable by all.”
“A dead-simple, natural sketching experience.”
Version History
Linea 1.0.1
February 2017
New Features
- New "Gray Bristol" paper added to the Background options
- Canvas Locking - Enable by double-tapping the compass icon or long-press it and select Lock from the popup
- Duplicate Sketch was added to the more-options (...) popup while drawing
Improvements
- Palm rejection improved to make it less likely to erroneously detect gestures
- When a layer is cleared, the layer popover is now automatically dismissed
- When a layer is cleared or merged, the now-empty layer is reset to 100% opacity
- Merge Layer now works better when the layers are not at 100% opacity
- Merge Layers is disabled when the layer beneath is not visible
- Layer visibility and opacity changes are now undoable
- When launching after a new install, the how-to document will now be opened
- Animated transitions between views have been improved
- Twitter and Instagram links added to the Settings view
- A few icons polished for consistency
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash and/or strange behavior after having used multiple documents
- Adjusting the mini-slider on the layer panel with an Apple Pencil will no longer trigger layer re-ordering
- Duplicating within the project view with multiple sketches selected now duplicates the correct items
- Duplicate sketches are now placed after the selected documents instead of at the beginning of the project
- Fixed a problem with undo that could occur if used after merging layers
- Fixed a rendering bug that occurred when changing documents with the page arrows while zoomed in
- When starting a stroke near the color picker, it will no longer cause a color-set change gesture to be triggered (and the stroke canceled)
- When undoing initial content being drawn in a layer, the layer icon is now reset to the empty state
Linea 1.0
January 2017