Sometimes you can do more with less. Modern drawing apps are powerful, but they can overload you with choices. Hundreds of settings, millions of colors, and infinite layers all lead to complex interfaces that make simple sketches time consuming and frustrating.

Linea takes a different approach. It gives you the right balance of power and control to sketch effortlessly. The focus stays where it belongs: on your creations, not the tools. Controls stay "at the fringes" until needed, but still provide the flexibility to change as needed.

A sketchbook isn't complicated, so why is your iPad?